കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ ഡൽഹി കലാപക്കേസിൽ സിപിഎം ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സീതാറാം യച്ചൂരി ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ളവരെ കുടുക്കാനുള്ള നീക്കത്തിൽ കല കുവൈത്ത് പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചു.
കല കുവൈത്ത് പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Ramsi's family unhappy with police investigation, demands crime branch probe
-
EP Jayarajan's wife breaks quarantine to open bank locker after son's pictures with Swapna emerge
-
Swapna promised Life Mission projects worth Rs 100 crore for 15% commission
-
Around 80% turnout for NEET in Kerala
-
Monsoon session of Parliament begins amid COVID-19: LAC standoff, COVID, economy in focus