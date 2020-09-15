ഷാർജ ∙ ഷാർജ അൽ ജുബൈൽ ബസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഇന്റർസിറ്റി സർവീസുകൾ ഇന്നാരംഭിക്കും. 50% യാത്രക്കാർക്കു മാത്രമാണ് ബസിൽ പ്രവേശനം. തെർമൽ സ്കാനിങ് ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഇന്റർസിറ്റി സർവീസുകൾ ഇന്നാരംഭിക്കും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Swapna received Rs 58 cr via account opened in UAE consulate's name
-
Union Minister Muraleedharan trying to influence gold smuggling case probe: CPM
-
Highly transmissible COVID-19 virus detected in Kerala: CM Pinarayi
-
Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament on India-China issue
-
China laying cables to bolster communications at India border flashpoint