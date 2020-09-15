News
ഇന്റർസിറ്റി സർവീസുകൾ ഇന്നാരംഭിക്കും

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ഷാർജ ∙ ഷാർജ അൽ ജുബൈൽ ബസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഇന്റർസിറ്റി സർവീസുകൾ ഇന്നാരംഭിക്കും. 50% യാത്രക്കാർക്കു മാത്രമാണ് ബസിൽ പ്രവേശനം. തെർമൽ സ്കാനിങ് ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
