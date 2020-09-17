കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ കുവൈത്തിൽ 698 പേർക്ക് കൂടി കോവിഡ്. രോഗബാധിതർ 96999. 3പേർ മരിച്ചു. മരണം 571.
കുവൈത്തിൽ 698 പേർ പോസിറ്റീവ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
