റിയാദ്∙ സൗദിയിൽ കോവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവ് ആകുന്നവരുടെ എണ്ണം വീണ്ടും കുറഞ്ഞു. ഇന്നലെ 576 പേർക്കാണ് പോസിറ്റീവ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. മൊത്തം പോസിറ്റീവ് ആയവരുടെ എണ്ണം 328720 ആയി. 24 മണിക്കൂറിനിടെ 1145 പേർ രോഗമുക്തി നേടി. ഇതോടെ രോഗം മാറി ആശുപത്രി വിട്ടവരുടെ 308352 ആയി. നിലവിൽ ചികിത്സയിലുള്ള 15938 പേരിൽ 1189 പേരുടെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്. ഇന്നലെ 31 പേർ മരിച്ചു. മരണസംഖ്യ 4430.
സൗദിയിൽ കുറയുന്നു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
