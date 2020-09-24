കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ കുവൈത്തിൽ 616 പേർക്ക് കൂടി കോവിഡ്. രോഗബാധിതർ 101299. 2 പേർ മരിച്ചു. മരണം 590.
കുവൈത്തിൽ 616 പേർ കൂടി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
