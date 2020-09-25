ദോഹ ∙ ഖത്തർ ഫ്യൂവൽ കമ്പനിയായ വൊക്വേദിന്റെ വാഹന പരിശോധനാ കേന്ദ്രമായ ഫഹെസിന്റെ 7 സ്റ്റേഷനുകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തന സമയം നീട്ടി. പുതിയ സമയക്രമം ഒക്ടോബർ 1ന് പ്രാബല്യത്തിലാകും. ഞായർ മുതൽ വ്യാഴം വരെ രാവിലെ 6.00 മുതൽ വൈകിട്ട് 6.00 വരെയായാണ് സമയം നീട്ടിയത്.
ഫഹെസിന്റെ 7 സ്റ്റേഷനുകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തന സമയം നീട്ടി
മനോരമ ലേഖിക
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
CM Pinarayi's 'don't question me' statement leaves Vigilance confused
-
NIA to continue investigation at Kerala's C-APT
-
Swapna called Sivasankar thrice for help after gold smuggling came to light on July 5
-
India's COVID-19 tally zooms past 58 lakh with 86k new cases
-
Actor Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika's manager face NCB today in drug case linked to Sushant's death