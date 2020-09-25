News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

ഫഹെസിന്റെ 7 സ്റ്റേഷനുകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തന സമയം നീട്ടി

മനോരമ ലേഖിക

ദോഹ ∙ ഖത്തർ ഫ്യൂവൽ കമ്പനിയായ വൊക്വേദിന്റെ വാഹന പരിശോധനാ കേന്ദ്രമായ ഫഹെസിന്റെ 7 സ്റ്റേഷനുകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തന സമയം നീട്ടി. പുതിയ സമയക്രമം ഒക്ടോബർ 1ന് പ്രാബല്യത്തിലാകും. ഞായർ മുതൽ വ്യാഴം വരെ രാവിലെ 6.00 മുതൽ വൈകിട്ട് 6.00 വരെയായാണ് സമയം നീട്ടിയത്.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA