കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി∙ കുവൈത്തിൽ 552 പേർക്ക് കൂടി കോവിഡ്. രോഗബാധിതർ 101851. 2 പേർ മരിച്ചു. മരണം 592.
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
