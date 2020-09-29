News
ജിയോ പ്രിൻസ് അന്തരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ പത്തനംതിട്ട ഊന്നുകൽ പി.ജി.ഭവനിൽ ജിയോ പ്രിൻസ് (40)‌ അന്തരിച്ചു. കരൾ സംബന്ധമാ‍യ രോഗത്തിന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ലേഖ ജിയോ, മകൻ: നവിൻ ജിയോ.
