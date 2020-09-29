News
ഖാലിദ് മുലമ്പത്ത് അന്തരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ തലശേരി സ്വദേശി ഖാലിദ് മുലമ്പത്ത് (58) ഹൃദയാഘാതം നിമിത്തം അന്തരിച്ചു. ആഭ്യന്തര, ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങളിൽ  ഏറെക്കാലം ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സമീദ. മക്കൾ: ഇബ്രാഹിം, അബ്ദുല്ല, ഇസ്മയിൽ.
