കുവൈത്തിൽ 494 പേർ

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ കുവൈത്തിൽ പുതുതായി 494 പേർക്ക് കൂടി കോവിഡ്. കോവിഡ് ബാധിതർ 105676. രണ്ടുപേർ മരിച്ചു. മരണം 612.
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
