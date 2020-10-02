News
കുവൈത്തിൽ 494 പേർ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ കുവൈത്തിൽ പുതുതായി 494 പേർക്ക് കൂടി കോവിഡ്. കോവിഡ് ബാധിതർ 105676. രണ്ടുപേർ മരിച്ചു. മരണം 612.
