ദോഹ ∙ മുൻകൂർ അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ ലഘുലേഖകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്താൽ പിടി വീഴും. അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ വാണിജ്യ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കായി സൗജന്യ ലഘുലേഖകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നത് നിയമവിരുദ്ധമാണ്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം അൽ വുഖൈറിൽ അനുമതി തേടാതെ വിതരണം ചെയ്തത് ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് അധികൃതരുടെ ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തൽ.
അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ ലഘുലേഖകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്താൽ നടപടി
മനോരമ ലേഖിക
