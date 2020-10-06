മസ്കത്ത് ∙ ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ വിമാനക്കമ്പനിയായ ഗൾഫ് എയർ മസ്കത്തിലേക്കും തിരിച്ചും നേരിട്ടുള്ള സർവീസുകൾ പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു. സൗദി, ജോർദാൻ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലേക്കു സർവീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചതിനു പിന്നാലെയാണ് തീരുമാനം. ഇതര ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്കും സർവീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കോവിഡ് മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പാലിച്ചാകും സർവീസുകൾ നടത്തുകയെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഗൾഫ് എയർ മസ്കത്ത് സർവീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
