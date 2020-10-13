ദോഹ ∙ ബ്ലഡ് ഡോണേഴ്സ് കേരള ഖത്തർ നടത്തുന്ന രക്തദാന ക്യാംപ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച. ഹമദ് രക്തദാന കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2.00 മുതൽ വൈകിട്ട് 7.00 വരെയാണ് ക്യാംപ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 3378 4621, 5550 0608.
രക്തദാന ക്യാംപ് വെളളിയാഴ്ച
മനോരമ ലേഖിക
