ദോഹ ∙ ബ്ലഡ് ഡോണേഴ്സ് കേരള ഖത്തറിന്റെ രക്തദാന ക്യാംപ് ഇന്ന്. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2.00 മുതൽ വൈകിട്ട് 7.00 വരെ പുതിയ ഹമദ് രക്തദാന കേന്ദ്രത്തിലാണ് ക്യാംപ്
രക്തദാന ക്യാംപ് ഇന്ന്
മനോരമ ലേഖിക
