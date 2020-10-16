കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ ദേശീയ സുരക്ഷാ ബ്യൂറോ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഷെയ്ഖ് താമെർ അൽ അലി അൽ സബാഹുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാനപതി സിബി ജോർജ് ചർച്ച നടത്തി. ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധം ശക്തമാക്കുന്നതിനൊപ്പം പൊതു താൽപര്യമുള്ള വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങളും ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു.
ഇന്ത്യ– കുവൈത്ത് ഉഭയകക്ഷി ചർച്ച
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Strict restrictions in place as Sabarimala temple opens for monthly puja
-
UDF, LDF chart preparations for crucial local body polls
-
NEET results to be announced today | How to check your result
-
Top lawyers to fight Life Mission case, CBI to tighten case investigation
-
Cyber fraud: Beware, your Facebook 'friend' could be a big cheat | Part-1