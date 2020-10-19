റിയാദിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു

റിയാദ്∙ പാലക്കാട് ഒറ്റപ്പാലം സ്വദേശി കറുപ്പൻ വീട്ടിൽ ഹുസൈൻ (68) റിയാദിലെ അസീസിയയിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: നുസൈബ. മക്കൾ: ഹുസ്ന (അബുദാബി), ഹുസ്നി. ഖബറടക്കം റിയാദിൽ.
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
