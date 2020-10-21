റിയാദ് ∙ രണ്ടാം വ്യവസായ നഗരത്തിലെ ഫാക്ടറിയിലുണ്ടായ അഗ്നിബാധയിൽ 15 പേർക്കു പരുക്കേറ്റു. ഇന്നലെ പുലർച്ചെയായിരുന്നു തീപിടിത്തം. സാരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റ 2 പേരെ കിങ് സൗദ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കു മാറ്റി.
തീപിടിത്തം 15 പേർക്ക് പരുക്ക്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
