News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

തീപിടിത്തം 15 പേർക്ക് പരുക്ക്

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

റിയാദ് ∙ രണ്ടാം വ്യവസായ നഗരത്തിലെ ഫാക്ടറിയിലുണ്ടായ അഗ്നിബാധയിൽ 15 പേർക്കു പരുക്കേറ്റു. ഇന്നലെ പുലർച്ചെയായിരുന്നു തീപിടിത്തം. സാരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റ 2 പേരെ കിങ് സൗദ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കു മാറ്റി.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA