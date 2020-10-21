റിയാദ്∙ സൗദി രാജകുമാരൻ നവാഫ് ബിൻ സഅദ് ബിൻ സഊദ് ബിൻ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് അലു സഊദ് നിര്യാതനായതായി സൗദി റോയൽകോർട്ട് അറിയിച്ചു. രാജ്യ തലസ്ഥാനമായ റിയാദിൽ ഇന്നലെ മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കിയതായും റോയൽ കോർട്ട് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
സൗദി രാജകുമാരൻ അന്തരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
