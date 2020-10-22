മസ്കത്ത് ∙ ഒമാനിലെ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ അടുത്തമാസം ഒന്നിന് ക്ലാസുകൾ പുനരാരംഭിക്കുമെന്നു പരമോന്നത സമിതി. രാത്രി യാത്രാവിലക്ക് ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ 5ന് അവസാനിക്കും. സ്കൂളുകൾ ഓൺലൈൻ പഠനത്തിനാകും പ്രാധാന്യം നൽകുക. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ പിന്നീട് പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുമെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
ഒമാനിൽ സ്കൂളുകൾ നവംബറിൽ തുറക്കും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
