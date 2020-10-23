News
ചിത്രരചന കവിത ആലാപന മൽസരം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ ദൈവമൊന്ന് മാനവനൊന്ന് എന്ന തലക്കെട്ടിൽ കെഐജി കുവൈത്ത് 31 വരെ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ക്യാംപെയ്ൻ ഭാഗമായി ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയ ചിത്രരചനാ മത്സരവും കവിത ആലാപന മത്സരവും സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഈ മാസം 28 നു മുൻപായി സൃഷ്ടികൾ 66911744 എന്ന വാട്സാപ് നമ്പറിലേക്കു അയയ്ക്കണം. ഫോൺ: 99588431, 66911744
