കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ പാർലമെന്റ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ 4 വനിതകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ 21 പേർ കൂടി പത്രിക നൽകി. മൊത്തം സ്ഥാനാർഥികളുടെ എണ്ണം 260 ആയി.
കുവൈത്ത് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: 21 പേർ കൂടി പത്രിക നൽകി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Sivasankar made crores of benami investments in Nagercoil windfarm
-
NCB joins ED in questioning Bineesh Kodiyeri
-
Beedi-worker-turned-lexicographer spends 25 years to compile dictionary in 4 Dravidian languages
-
Why did Kerala surrender Kanyakumari to Tamil Nadu without a fight?
-
JSS to snap ties with LDF, decision under KR Gowri's consideration