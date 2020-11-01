കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ പാലക്കാട് തച്ചമ്പാറ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്തഫ (48) ഫഹാഹീലിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. കുവൈത്ത് പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക് കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സലീന. 3 മക്കൾ.
വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
