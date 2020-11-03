കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ലാ പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ (അജ്പക്) ഭാരവാഹികൾ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാനപതിയെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു. മലയാളികളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടെ ഒട്ടേറെ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ അവർ സ്ഥാനപതിയുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽ പെടുത്തി. രാജീവ് നടുവിലേമുറി, ബിനോയ് ചന്ദ്രൻ, കുര്യൻ തോമസ്, ബാബു പനമ്പള്ളി, മാത്യു ചെന്നിത്തല, നൈനാൻ ജോൺ, സിറിൽ ജോൺ, അലക്സ് ചമ്പക്കുളം, അനിൽ വള്ളിക്കുന്നം, പ്രജീഷ് മാത്യു എന്നിവരാണ് സംഘത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്
ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാനപതിയെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
