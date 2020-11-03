News
മഞ്ഞിൽ വേഗം 80 കി.മീ മതി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
representative image

അബുദാബി∙ മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച, പൊടിക്കാറ്റ്, മഴ എന്നിവയുള്ള സമയങ്ങളിൽ വേഗപരിധി മണിക്കൂറിൽ 80 കിലോമീറ്ററായി കുറയുമെന്നു അബുദാബി പൊലീസ്.
