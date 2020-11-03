News
ചികിത്സാ സഹായം കൈമാറി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ദമാം ∙ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുന്ന എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിലെ പെൺകുട്ടിക്ക് വെസ്കോസ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ ചികിത്സാ സഹായം കൈമാറി.  വെസ്കോസ പ്രവർത്തകർ പെൺകുട്ടിയുടെ വീട്ടില്‍ എത്തി പിതാവിന് ഫണ്ട് കൈമാറി. 
