ദമാം ∙ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുന്ന എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയിലെ പെൺകുട്ടിക്ക് വെസ്കോസ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ ചികിത്സാ സഹായം കൈമാറി. വെസ്കോസ പ്രവർത്തകർ പെൺകുട്ടിയുടെ വീട്ടില് എത്തി പിതാവിന് ഫണ്ട് കൈമാറി.
ചികിത്സാ സഹായം കൈമാറി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN GULF
-
കാഴ്ച നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടു, ആരോഗ്യ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ; മലയാളിയെ ചേർത്തു പിടിച്ച് പാക്ക് യുവാവ്
-
ക്ലാസുകൾ, ശിൽപശാല തുടങ്ങിയ ഓൺലൈൻ പരിപാടികൾക്ക് അനുമതി നിർബദ്ധം
-
ഒമാനില് 376 പേര്ക്ക് കൂടി കോവിഡ്; എട്ട് മരണം, 345 പേർക്ക് രോഗമുക്തി
-
വീസ തീർന്നവരുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ ഇടപാട് അനുവദിക്കാതെ ബാങ്കുകൾ; ജോലി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടവർക്ക് തിരിച്ചടി
-
ദീപാവലി: ഷോപ്പിങ് ഓഫറുകളും ആഘോഷവുമായി ദുബായ്
-
മരുഭൂമിയിൽ ഉല്ലാസത്തിനെത്തുന്നവരുടെ തിരക്ക്: നിരീക്ഷണം ശക്തമാക്കി പൊലീസ്
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Maoist gunned down in Kerala's Wayanad forests
-
Life Mission row: Costliest of the controversial iPhones with Santosh Eapen, probe on to trace previous users
-
Law dept rejects report seeking termination of PwC over Swapna recruitment
-
Embattled LDF govt plots counter-attack against opposition
-
Techspectations 2020 to explore how digital will define new normal in post-COVID era