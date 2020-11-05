കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി∙ പാർലമെൻറ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ നാമനിർദേശ പത്രികാ സമർപ്പണം പൂർത്തിയായി. അവസാന ദിവസമായ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച 31 പേരാണു പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചത്. ഒക്ടോബർ 26മുതൽ ഇന്നലെ വരെ പ്രതിക സമർപ്പിച്ചവർ 395. ഡിസംബർ 5നാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്.
കുവൈത്ത് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: ആകെ പത്രിക 395
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
