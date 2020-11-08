അബുദാബി∙ വാഹനമോടിക്കുമ്പോൾ സൂചനാ വെളിച്ചം (ഇൻഡിക്കേറ്റർ) ഇടാതെ ലെയ്ൻ (ട്രാക്ക്) മാറുകയോ വശങ്ങളിലേക്കു തിരിയുകയോ ചെയ്യുന്നതു വൻ അപകടങ്ങൾക്കു കാരണമാകുമെന്ന് അബുദാബി പൊലീസ്. നിയമലംഘകർക്ക് 400 ദിർഹം പിഴയുണ്ട്. 'സുരക്ഷിത പാത' ക്യാംപെയ്ന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണു ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തൽ.
ഇൻഡിക്കേറ്റർ ഇടാതെ ലെയ്ൻ മാറിയിൽ പിഴ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Bengaluru drug case: ED produces in court Anoop's ATM card bearing Bineesh's sign
-
Kerala gold smuggling: iPhone a birthday gift from Swapna, says Sivasankar
-
Malayali doctor dies after car falls into alligator-infested canal in US
-
What Biden's win means for India?
-
Joe Biden wins US presidency, vows to unify a deeply divided nation