റിയാദ്∙ തിരുവനന്തപുരം വള്ളക്കടവ് സ്വദേശി വയലിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഷബീർ (40) റിയാദിലെ ഹഫർ അൽ ബാതിനിൽ കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചു മരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: മദീനാ ബീവി. മകൾ: ഫസ്ന. കബറടക്കം സൗദിയിൽ.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചു മരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
