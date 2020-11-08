News
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചു മരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
ഷബീർ

റിയാദ്∙ തിരുവനന്തപുരം വള്ളക്കടവ് സ്വദേശി വയലിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഷബീർ (40) റിയാദിലെ ഹഫർ അൽ ബാതിനിൽ കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചു മരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: മദീനാ ബീവി. മകൾ: ഫസ്ന. കബറടക്കം സൗദിയിൽ.
