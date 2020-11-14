റിയാദ് ∙ സൗദിയുടെ ജനവാസ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ ലക്ഷ്യമാക്കി യെമനിലെ ഹൂതികൾ അയച്ച 5 ഡ്രോണുകൾ ലക്ഷ്യസ്ഥാനത്തു എത്തുന്നതിനു മുൻപ് അറബ് സഖ്യസേന വെടിവച്ചിട്ടു. സ്ഫോടക വസ്തുക്കൾ നിറച്ചവയായിരുന്നു ആളില്ലാത്ത ചെറുവിമാനങ്ങൾ.
ഹൂതി ഡ്രോണുകൾ സഖ്യസേന തകർത്തു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
