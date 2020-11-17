ജിദ്ദ∙ സൗദിയിൽ ഇതുവരെ 50 ലക്ഷത്തിലേറെ ഫ്ലൂ (പകർച്ചപ്പനി) വാക്സീൻ നൽകിയതായി ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രാലയം. 2016ൽ 10 ലക്ഷം ഫ്ലൂ വാക്സീൻ ആണ് നൽകിയിരുന്നത്.
സൗദിയിൽ 50 ലക്ഷത്തിലേറെ ഫ്ലൂ വാക്സീൻ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
