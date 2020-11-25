ദുബായ്∙ വിദേശികൾക്ക് കമ്പനിയുടെ നൂറു ശതമാനം ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം എന്ന പുതിയ യുഎഇ നയം മൂലം ആസ്റ്റർ ഡിഎം ഹെൽത്ത് കെയറിന് ഹോസ്പിറ്റലുകൾ, ക്ലിനിക്കുകൾ, കൺസൽറ്റിങ് ബിസിനസുകൾ എന്നിവയുടെ പൂർണമായ ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം ലഭിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് സ്ഥാപക ചെയർമാനും എംഡിയുമായ ഡോ.ആസാദ് മൂപ്പൻ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. മറ്റു മേഖലയിലെ തങ്ങളുടെ ബിസിനസ് സംബന്ധിച്ചും ചർച്ചകൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്. പുതിയ നയത്തിലൂടെ ധാരാളം വിദേശ കമ്പനികളെ യുഎഇയ്ക്ക് ആകർഷിക്കാൻ കഴിയുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.
ആസ്റ്ററിന് പൂർണമായ ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം ലഭിക്കുന്നു: ഡോ. ആസാദ് മൂപ്പൻ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
