കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി∙ കോവിഡും ഹൃദ്രോഗങ്ങളും എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ കുവൈത്ത് മലയാളികൾ വാട്സാപ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് വെബിനാർ നടത്തി. പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജോർജ് ചെറിയാൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ഡോ. രാജേഷ് രാജൻ ക്ലാസെടുത്തു. ഹരിപ്രസാദ് മഠത്തിൽ, ഷൗക്കത്ത് മേനാട്ടിൽ എന്നിവർ പ്രസംഗിച്ചു.
