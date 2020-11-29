ദുബായ്∙യുഎഇയുടെ തീരദേശമേഖലകളിൽ നേരിയ തോതിൽ മഴ. കാറ്റ് ശക്തമായതിനാൽ കടൽ പ്രക്ഷുബ്ധം. ആകാശം ഭാഗികമായി മേഘാവൃതം. ഒമാനിലെ അൽ വുസ്ത, ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിൽ സാമാന്യം ശക്തമായ മഴ പെയ്തു.
തീരദേശ മേഖലകളിൽ മഴ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
