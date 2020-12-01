റിയാദ്∙ സപ്പോർട്ട് എംബസി എന്ന പേരിലുള്ള വ്യാജ ട്വിറ്റർ അക്കൗണ്ടുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടരുതെന്ന് റിയാദ് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി. പ്രവാസി ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ സഹായിക്കാനെന്ന പേരിലാണ് വ്യാജ അക്കൗണ്ട് തുറന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.
എംബസിയുടെ പേരിൽ വ്യാജ 'ട്വിറ്റർ; കരുതിയിരിക്കുക
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
