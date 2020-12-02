മസ്കത്ത് ∙ ഒമാനിലേക്കു നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 21 പേർ പിടിയിൽ. ബോട്ടിൽ എത്തിയ ഇവരെ വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന തീരത്താണു പിടികൂടിയത്. ഏതു രാജ്യക്കാരാണെന്ന് അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.
നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 21 പേർ പിടിയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
