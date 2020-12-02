News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 21 പേർ പിടിയിൽ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മസ്കത്ത് ∙ ഒമാനിലേക്കു നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 21 പേർ പിടിയിൽ. ബോട്ടിൽ എത്തിയ ഇവരെ വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന തീരത്താണു പിടികൂടിയത്. ഏതു രാജ്യക്കാരാണെന്ന് അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA