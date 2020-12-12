News
നേരിയ മഴ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ദുബായ് ∙ തണുത്ത കാലാവസ്ഥ തുടരുന്ന യുഎഇയിൽ ചിലയിടങ്ങളിൽ നേരിയ മഴ. രാത്രിയും പകലും തണുത്ത കാറ്റ് വീശുന്നു. ഇന്നും മഴയ്ക്കു സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നാണു റിപ്പോർട്ട്.
