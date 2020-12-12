ദുബായ് ∙ തണുത്ത കാലാവസ്ഥ തുടരുന്ന യുഎഇയിൽ ചിലയിടങ്ങളിൽ നേരിയ മഴ. രാത്രിയും പകലും തണുത്ത കാറ്റ് വീശുന്നു. ഇന്നും മഴയ്ക്കു സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നാണു റിപ്പോർട്ട്.
നേരിയ മഴ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Kerala to leverage private healthcare facilities for COVID-19 immunisation drive
-
Swapna was not threatened in jail, states report of Prison DIG
-
Sivasankar's protégé headed the IT team deployed in High Court
-
CM's poll review meetings in Kannur out of bounds for LDF allies
-
Ground report: Development, arrest of youngsters under UAPA are poll issues in Kozhikode’s Valiyangadi