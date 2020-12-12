ദോഹ∙ പൊതുസ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ മാസ്ക് ധരിക്കാത്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് 54 പേർ കൂടി പിടിയിലായി. വിചാരണ നടപടികൾക്കായി പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് കൈമാറി. ഇതോടെ ഇത്തരം കേസിൽ ആകെ പിടിയിലായവർ 2,794. കോവിഡ് വാഹന വ്യവസ്ഥ ലംഘിച്ചതിന് 237 പേരാണ് വിചാരണ നേരിടുന്നത്.
മാസ്കിടാതെ പിടിയിലാവർ 54
മനോരമ ലേഖിക
