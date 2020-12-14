News
മഴ തുടരുന്നു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ദുബായ് ∙ യുഎഇയുടെ തീരദേശ മേഖലകളിൽ നേരിയ തോതിൽ മഴ തുടരുന്നു. എല്ലാ എമിറേറ്റുകളിലും  മഴ ചാറുകയും തണുപ്പു കൂടുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഈ കാലാവസ്ഥ തുടരുമെന്നാണു റിപ്പോർട്ട്. പർവത മേഖലകളിൽ തണുത്തകാറ്റ് ശക്തമാണ്. വാദികൾ, മലയോരങ്ങൾ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നു വിട്ടുനിൽക്കണം.
