ദുബായ് ∙ യുഎഇയുടെ തീരദേശ മേഖലകളിൽ നേരിയ തോതിൽ മഴ തുടരുന്നു. എല്ലാ എമിറേറ്റുകളിലും മഴ ചാറുകയും തണുപ്പു കൂടുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഈ കാലാവസ്ഥ തുടരുമെന്നാണു റിപ്പോർട്ട്. പർവത മേഖലകളിൽ തണുത്തകാറ്റ് ശക്തമാണ്. വാദികൾ, മലയോരങ്ങൾ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നു വിട്ടുനിൽക്കണം.
മഴ തുടരുന്നു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
'A lady cop dialled a number for me': Swapna on her leaked voice clip
-
Over 100 acres reclaimed from encroachers in Vagamon, Munnar
-
Kerala local body polls - Phase 3 | Brisk polling in 2 corporations; 18.17% votes cast till 9:50am
-
Here's a lowdown on how to vote in the Kerala civic polls
-
Column: When a British-origin Keralite revolutionised Indian architecture