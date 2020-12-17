ദുബായ്∙ അക്കാഫും സുലേഖ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലും ചേർന്ന് സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവൽക്കരണം നടത്തി. റാണി സുധീർ, വിദ്യ പുതുശ്ശേരി,ഡോ. നീതു നിക്കോളാസ്, ഡോ.ജോഷില ഷാബു, സിന്ധു ജയറാം, മേരി കോശി, ജൂലിൻ ബെൻസി, അന്നു പ്രമോദ് തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവൽക്കരണം നടത്തി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Interview | Jose K Mani on Kerala Congress (M)'s resounding civic poll victory
-
Analysis | How CPM blocked the onward march of BJP in Thiruvananthapuram
-
Will Jose K Mani make it to the Pinarayi ministry now?
-
LDF makes merry with Jose's party as UDF fails to cash in on scandals
-
LDF 9, UDF 6 but with single seat BJP to rule Kanchiyar panchayat