ആസ്മയുടെ മരുന്ന് പിൻവലിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

അബുദാബി∙ അമ്മാൻ ഫാർമസ്യൂട്ടിക്കൽ ഇൻഡസ്ട്രീസ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയ ആസ്മയ്ക്കുള്ള എപിഐ സിനൊകോർട് നേസൽ സ്പ്രേ (എംഇ051 ബാച്ച്) യുഎഇയിൽനിന്ന് പിൻവലിച്ചു. ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ മാനദണ്ഡം പാലിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയാണു നടപടി.
