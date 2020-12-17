അബുദാബി∙ അമ്മാൻ ഫാർമസ്യൂട്ടിക്കൽ ഇൻഡസ്ട്രീസ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയ ആസ്മയ്ക്കുള്ള എപിഐ സിനൊകോർട് നേസൽ സ്പ്രേ (എംഇ051 ബാച്ച്) യുഎഇയിൽനിന്ന് പിൻവലിച്ചു. ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ മാനദണ്ഡം പാലിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയാണു നടപടി.
ആസ്മയുടെ മരുന്ന് പിൻവലിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
