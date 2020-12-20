മസ്കത്ത് ∙ ഒമാനിലെ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ യാത്രയാക്കാനും സ്വീകരിക്കാനും എത്തുന്നവർക്കു പ്രവേശനമില്ല. പ്രത്യേക പരിചരണം ആവശ്യമായ യാത്രക്കാരാണെങ്കിൽ ഇതു ബാധകമല്ല. ടിക്കറ്റ് ഇല്ലാത്തവർക്കു ടെർമിനലിനുള്ളിൽ പ്രവേശനം അനുവദിക്കില്ലെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
പ്രവേശനം യാത്രക്കാർക്ക് മാത്രം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
