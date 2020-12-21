News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

അന്തരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
നജ്ബുദ്ദീൻ.

റിയാദ്∙ കൊല്ലം പള്ളിത്തോട്ടം സ്വദേശി നജ്ബുദ്ദീൻ (55) റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം അന്തരിച്ചു. ടാക്‌സി ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഉമൈബ ബീവി. മക്കൾ: നാസിയ, നഫീല. കബറടക്കം റിയാദിൽ.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA