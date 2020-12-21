റിയാദ്∙ കൊല്ലം പള്ളിത്തോട്ടം സ്വദേശി നജ്ബുദ്ദീൻ (55) റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം അന്തരിച്ചു. ടാക്സി ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഉമൈബ ബീവി. മക്കൾ: നാസിയ, നഫീല. കബറടക്കം റിയാദിൽ.
