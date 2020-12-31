അജ്മാൻ ∙ ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘനങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള 50% പിഴയിളവ് 15 വരെ നീട്ടി. എമിറേറ്റിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞമാസം 23ന് മുൻപുള്ള പിഴയ്ക്കാണ് ഇളവ്.
അജ്മാനിൽ പിഴയിളവ് 15 വരെ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
God’s Own Twenty20: A rich musical year despite fewer film releases
-
India's drug regulator to decide on COVID-19 vaccine approvals on Jan 1
-
Farm laws: Talks deadlocked over MSP, repeal of laws, consensus on two issues
-
6,268 COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday after 63K tests, 5,707 recover
-
Atletico go two points clear at the top as Elche hold Real