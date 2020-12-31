News
അജ്മാനിൽ പിഴയിളവ് 15 വരെ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

അജ്മാൻ ∙ ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘനങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള 50% പിഴയിളവ് 15 വരെ നീട്ടി. എമിറേറ്റിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞമാസം 23ന് മുൻപുള്ള പിഴയ്ക്കാണ് ഇളവ്.
