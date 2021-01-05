മനാമ ∙ കവി അനിൽ പനച്ചൂരാന് എസ് എൻ സി എസ് ബഹ്റൈൻ ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ അർപ്പിച്ചു. എസ് എൻ സി എസ് ആസ്ഥാനത്ത് നടന്ന അനുശോചന യോഗത്തിൽ ചെയർമാൻ ജയകുമാറും ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സുനീഷ് സുശീലനും മറ്റ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗങ്ങളും പങ്കെടുത്തു.
അനിൽ പനച്ചൂരാന് ആദരാഞ്ജലി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
-
