തിങ്കൾ വരെ കനത്ത മൂടൽ മഞ്ഞിന് സാധ്യത

മനോരമ ലേഖിക

ദോഹ∙ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വരെ വിവിധയിടങ്ങളിൽ കനത്ത മൂടൽമഞ്ഞിന് സാധ്യത.  രാത്രിയും പുലർച്ചെയും മൂടൽമഞ്ഞു കനക്കും. ചിലയിടങ്ങളിൽ ദൂരക്കാഴ്ച 2 കിലോമീറ്ററോളം കുറയും.
