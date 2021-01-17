News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

ഒമാനിൽ രണ്ടാം ഡോസ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മസ്കത്ത്∙ ഒമാനിൽ കോവിഡ് വാക്സീന്റെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ ഡോസ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വരെ 15,24,204 പേർ ആദ്യ ഡോസ് വാക്സീൻ എടുത്തു. വാക്സിനേഷൻ സമയബന്ധിതമായി പൂർത്തിയാക്കുമെന്ന് ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA