മസ്കത്ത്∙ ഒമാനിൽ കോവിഡ് വാക്സീന്റെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ ഡോസ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വരെ 15,24,204 പേർ ആദ്യ ഡോസ് വാക്സീൻ എടുത്തു. വാക്സിനേഷൻ സമയബന്ധിതമായി പൂർത്തിയാക്കുമെന്ന് ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
ഒമാനിൽ രണ്ടാം ഡോസ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
