കോവിഡ് ചട്ടലംഘനം: പിഴ ചുമത്തി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ദുബായ് ∙ കോവിഡ് ചട്ടങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാതിരുന്ന 9 സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കു പിഴ ചുമത്തി. മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ കടകൾ, ജിംനേഷ്യം എന്നിവ ഇതിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു. നൂറോളം സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ പരിശോധന നടത്തിയതിൽ ഒന്നും അടപ്പിച്ചില്ല.
