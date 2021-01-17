ദുബായ് ∙ കോവിഡ് ചട്ടങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാതിരുന്ന 9 സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കു പിഴ ചുമത്തി. മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ കടകൾ, ജിംനേഷ്യം എന്നിവ ഇതിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു. നൂറോളം സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ പരിശോധന നടത്തിയതിൽ ഒന്നും അടപ്പിച്ചില്ല.
കോവിഡ് ചട്ടലംഘനം: പിഴ ചുമത്തി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Huge fire breaks out at industrial area near Aluva
-
Master release frenzy warns us to be cautious for a productive 2021
-
India's vaccination drive hailed as decisive moment against coronavirus
-
BevQ app no more needed to buy liquor from Kerala Bevco outlets
-
India rolls out world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19, nearly 2 lakh get shots on day 1