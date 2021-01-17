ദോഹ∙ പ്രവാസി ക്ഷേമനിധി പെൻഷൻ തുക വർധിപ്പിക്കുകയും പ്രവാസികളുടെ ക്ഷേമത്തിനായി 25 കോടി രൂപ വകയിരുത്തുകയും ചെയ്ത ബജറ്റ് അഭിനന്ദനീയമാണെന്നു ഖത്തർ സംസ്കൃതി അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.
ബജറ്റിനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് ഖത്തർ സംസ്കൃതി
മനോരമ ലേഖിക
