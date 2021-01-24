News
കായികോപകരണങ്ങൾ തമ്മിൽ ഇനി 3 മീറ്റർ അകലം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ദുബായ് ∙ കോവിഡ് പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ജിംനേഷ്യം, ഫിറ്റ്നസ് സെന്ററുകൾ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ കായികോപകരണങ്ങൾ തമ്മിലുള്ള അകലം 2 മീറ്ററിൽ നിന്നു 3 മീറ്ററാക്കി. മാസ്ക് ധരിക്കുകയും അകലം പാലിക്കുകയും വേണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു.
