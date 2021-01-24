ദുബായ് ∙ കോവിഡ് പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ജിംനേഷ്യം, ഫിറ്റ്നസ് സെന്ററുകൾ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ കായികോപകരണങ്ങൾ തമ്മിലുള്ള അകലം 2 മീറ്ററിൽ നിന്നു 3 മീറ്ററാക്കി. മാസ്ക് ധരിക്കുകയും അകലം പാലിക്കുകയും വേണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു.
കായികോപകരണങ്ങൾ തമ്മിൽ ഇനി 3 മീറ്റർ അകലം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Wild elephant tramples woman tourist to death in Wayanad resort
-
YouTube lessons, 15-day wait and a leopard dish: story of Mankulam poachers is stuff for a thriller
-
Approver in actress assault case files petition before HC
-
Man accused of misbehaving with woman in Kasargod dies after mob attack
-
Beetle to Lamborghini: Kerala ‘craftsmen’ make it all at home