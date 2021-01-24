News
ഹൂതി മിസൈൽ തകർത്തു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

റിയാദ്∙ സൗദി തലസ്ഥാനമായ റിയാദിലേക്കു ഹൂതികൾ അയച്ച മിസൈലും ഡ്രോണും ലക്ഷ്യസ്ഥാനത്ത് എത്തുന്നതിനു മുൻപ് അറബ് സഖ്യസേന തകർത്തു. ഇന്നലെ രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
